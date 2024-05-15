Forum Financial Management LP Purchases New Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,625 shares of company stock worth $1,048,508. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

