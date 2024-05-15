Forum Financial Management LP Sells 1,508 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $558,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in 3M by 93.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.11. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $101.74. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.