Forum Financial Management LP Sells 613 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,943 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $219,465,000 after purchasing an additional 460,480 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $179,355,000 after buying an additional 1,238,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,866,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,748,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,188,348 shares of the airline’s stock worth $92,079,000 after acquiring an additional 111,190 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,606,555 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $75,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

