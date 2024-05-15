Forum Financial Management LP Takes $235,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 314.3% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,541,000 after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,561 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 242,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Garmin by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,424,000 after purchasing an additional 68,001 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,834 shares in the company, valued at $97,349,344.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 653,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,349,344.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 in the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GRMN opened at $169.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.10 and a 200-day moving average of $132.43. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $170.87.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.