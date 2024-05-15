Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 231,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 204,766 shares.The stock last traded at $37.31 and had previously closed at $37.45.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE India ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,193,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,755,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.