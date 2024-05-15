Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.79

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.79 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 3930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,357,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 985.7% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 246,648 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 200,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

