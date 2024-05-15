Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.47. 85,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,500. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

