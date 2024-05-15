Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Up 1.5 %

FMS stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. Fresenius Medical Care has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $27.72.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.437 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care’s payout ratio is 47.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 349.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.