Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.84. Frontier Lithium shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 58,948 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Cormark lowered their target price on Frontier Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Desjardins set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Frontier Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$191.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

