FuelCell Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,464 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,750 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 986,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 175,657 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 875,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,443,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 574,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

FCEL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. 24,653,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,902,412. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.83. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 105.56%. The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.