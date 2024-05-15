Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Oppenheimer

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FULC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of FULC stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.35. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.94% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 38.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,308,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,363 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,919,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,302,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,975,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 421,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

