Fusionist (ACE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.47 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Fusionist token can now be bought for approximately $4.73 or 0.00007297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusionist has a market cap of $104.00 million and $16.47 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fusionist has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 4.58987326 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $12,168,448.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

