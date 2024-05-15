FY2024 Earnings Estimate for DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Issued By HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of DRDGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DRDGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DRDGOLD’s FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of DRD stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $12.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 36.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

