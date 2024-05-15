FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Enerflex Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:EFXT)

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Enerflex Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of EFXT stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $655.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $574.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Enerflex by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,186,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Enerflex by 25.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,063,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 213,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the third quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Enerflex by 136.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Enerflex by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 207,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

