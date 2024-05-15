FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Issued By Zacks Research

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Invesco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Invesco’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

