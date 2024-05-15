FY2024 EPS Estimates for 89bio, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for 89bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.30) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.85). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ETNB. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETNB

89bio Stock Performance

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.15. 89bio has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a current ratio of 15.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $62,317,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,047,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth about $22,340,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,556,000. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,410,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,824,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 89bio

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.