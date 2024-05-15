FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) Lowered by Analyst

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Free Report) – Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Cathedral Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE CET opened at C$0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$220.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.56 and a 52-week high of C$0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.82.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services ( TSE:CET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$145.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$131.67 million. Cathedral Energy Services had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

