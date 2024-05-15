FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) Lowered by Analyst

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Free Report) – Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Cathedral Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance
TSE CET opened at C$0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$220.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.56 and a 52-week high of C$0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.82.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.
