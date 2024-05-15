FY2024 EPS Estimates for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Cut by Analyst

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Clearside Biomedical in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.56). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clearside Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLSD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Clearside Biomedical

In other Clearside Biomedical news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $3,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 314,480 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

