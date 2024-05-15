FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Cut by HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of AG opened at $7.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,876,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,451,621 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after acquiring an additional 186,570 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,985,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 266,864 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 787,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 757,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 14,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

