FY2024 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Lifted by Analyst

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.12 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 5.19%.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $81.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.05. Stantec has a 52 week low of $56.49 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Stantec by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Stantec by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in Stantec by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 118,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

