FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Spruce Biosciences, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.27% and a negative net margin of 461.67%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPRB. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.

Insider Activity at Spruce Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 842,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $648,355.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,968,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,101. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 302,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

