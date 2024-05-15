FY2025 EPS Estimates for CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Increased by National Bank Financial

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CCL Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.21.
Separately, Stifel Canada raised CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
CCL Industries Stock Performance
CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion.
CCL Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- About the Markup Calculator
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.