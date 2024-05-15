FY2028 Earnings Forecast for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Issued By HC Wainwright

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blink Charging in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blink Charging’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. Blink Charging has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $7.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 122.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $42.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.63 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 2,961.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

