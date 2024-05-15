FY2028 EPS Estimates for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Decreased by HC Wainwright

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Annexon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annexon’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANNX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Annexon Trading Down 1.0 %

ANNX opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Annexon has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Annexon in the fourth quarter worth $31,780,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its stake in Annexon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annexon by 96.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,329 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Annexon in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 33.2% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 224,156 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

