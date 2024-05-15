FY2028 EPS Estimates for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Cut by Analyst

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2028 earnings estimates for Oncolytics Biotech in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

ONCY stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 68,246 shares during the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

