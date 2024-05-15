Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 515,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $232,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

NYSE:IT opened at $436.57 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.02 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $458.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

