Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Genasys Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Genasys stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. 57,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.50. Genasys has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.