Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.
Genasys Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Genasys stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. 57,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.50. Genasys has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.
Genasys Company Profile
