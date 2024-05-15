General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

General Mills Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE GIS traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.84. 1,699,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,478. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

