Generation Bio’s (GBIO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Generation Bio Stock Performance

GBIO stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Generation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,696.87% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Generation Bio by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 255,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 38.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 381,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 105,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

