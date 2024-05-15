Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE GPC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $155.50. 31,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,402. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $170.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.