Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $472.50

Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 472.50 ($5.93) and last traded at GBX 462 ($5.80), with a volume of 44982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461 ($5.79).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.03) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.
In related news, insider Kevin Boyd acquired 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.26) per share, for a total transaction of £49,743.68 ($62,476.36). 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.
