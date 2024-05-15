Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $472.50

Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 472.50 ($5.93) and last traded at GBX 462 ($5.80), with a volume of 44982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461 ($5.79).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.03) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEN

Genuit Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Genuit Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,050.00, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 432.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 391.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Genuit Group

In related news, insider Kevin Boyd acquired 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.26) per share, for a total transaction of £49,743.68 ($62,476.36). 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genuit Group

(Get Free Report)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.