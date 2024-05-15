Gerdau S.A. (GGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Gerdau has increased its dividend by an average of 58.3% annually over the last three years. Gerdau has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. 17,519,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,448,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.74. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.17 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

