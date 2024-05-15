Gerdau S.A. (GGB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on June 4th

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Gerdau has raised its dividend by an average of 58.3% annually over the last three years. Gerdau has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Gerdau Stock Performance

GGB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. 17,107,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,445,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.17 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

