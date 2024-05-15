GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,384,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,259,000 after buying an additional 1,053,530 shares during the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $15,232,000. Barton Investment Management grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 391,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after buying an additional 46,999 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 426,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 116,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 619,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,675,000 after acquiring an additional 231,264 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.014 dividend. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

