Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.65 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 187.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 127,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,410,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,315,000 after acquiring an additional 80,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,497,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,189,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,281 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 80,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

