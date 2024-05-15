Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.20.

DNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 297,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,871.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 507,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 109,927 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,221 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 51,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,412,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 216,434 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $12,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. 24,422,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,742,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

