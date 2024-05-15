Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.90.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

NYSE:DNA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. 14,967,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,639,447. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9,440.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

