Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the April 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of JETMF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.84 million during the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

