Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.58

Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 7822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $624.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global SuperDividend US ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 206,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

