Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,697,896 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,085,163 shares.The stock last traded at $49.25 and had previously closed at $49.71.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COPX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

