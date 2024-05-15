Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 218.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,832 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.13% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.