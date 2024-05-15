Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Short Interest Update

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Golden Matrix Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GMGI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.94. 115,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,315. Golden Matrix Group has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Golden Matrix Group news, COO Weiting Feng sold 15,727 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $62,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,837,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

