Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$87.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Laurentian raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$70.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.00. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$62.72 and a 52-week high of C$83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.06%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

