Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134,410 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.92% of Graphic Packaging worth $220,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,508 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,928,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,942 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,530,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,914 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 54.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,495,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,207,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,984,000 after buying an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 296,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,626. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

