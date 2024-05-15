Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,085 ($38.75).

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,390 ($42.58) to GBX 3,340 ($41.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($43.33) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,335 ($41.89) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Greggs

Greggs Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($34.64), for a total transaction of £496,577.90 ($623,684.88). In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($34.64), for a total transaction of £496,577.90 ($623,684.88). Also, insider Roisin Currie purchased 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,766 ($34.74) per share, with a total value of £1,797.90 ($2,258.10). 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRG traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,784 ($34.97). 141,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,967. The firm has a market cap of £2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,002.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,797.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,668.57. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 2,244 ($28.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,910 ($36.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20.

Greggs Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 86 ($1.08) dividend. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. Greggs’s payout ratio is presently 4,460.43%.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

