Grin Market Cap Hits $4.09 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Grin has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $164,808.60 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,777.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.99 or 0.00688492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.83 or 0.00124784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00041002 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00067437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.07 or 0.00206970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00095851 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

