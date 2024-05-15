Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 1,531,174 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 1,431,443 shares.The stock last traded at $20.56 and had previously closed at $20.43.

Specifically, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $330,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $7,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,025 and have sold 506,588 shares valued at $13,367,577. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GO shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.44 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,342,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,871,000 after purchasing an additional 199,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,333,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,628,000 after acquiring an additional 60,830 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,257 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 383.3% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,579,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.