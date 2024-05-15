Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 481,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,526,000 after buying an additional 281,966 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $1,485,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $2,676,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

PAC opened at $187.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $196.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.11). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $500.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

