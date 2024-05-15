GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $74.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GXO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of GXO opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

