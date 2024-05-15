Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in April

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,383,200 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the April 15th total of 4,106,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.6 days.

Haier Smart Home Price Performance

OTCMKTS HRSHF traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. 4,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,623. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. Haier Smart Home has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.93.

Get Haier Smart Home alerts:

About Haier Smart Home

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Haier Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haier Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.