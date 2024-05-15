Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in April

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,383,200 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the April 15th total of 4,106,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.6 days.
Haier Smart Home Price Performance
OTCMKTS HRSHF traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. 4,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,623. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. Haier Smart Home has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.93.
About Haier Smart Home
